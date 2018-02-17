Rabbani summons defence minister on troops deployment to Saudi Arabia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has summoned Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir to appear before the Upper House of Parliament on Monday with regards to the army’s announcement of sending troops to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in the Senate on Friday, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar said the army’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, has said the troops’ contingent will be less than a division’s.

Babar raised objections over the army’s deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, terming the development as “tantamount to bypassing the parliament”.

Drawing the attention of the House to the matter, Senator Babar called the deployment to Saudi an issue of public importance. He said he had also given an adjournment notice to discuss the issue. He maintained that the number of troops being sent is unknown but the disclosure that it will be less than a division “indicated that almost a full-fledged army division is being sent to the Kingdom”.

Later, the Senate chairman summoned the defence minister to explain the details of the decision on Monday.

Following Thursday’s announcement, the ISPR explained that the troops to be deployed, or the ones already there, will not be stationed outside the Kingdom. The number of troops being deployed at present has not been disclosed.

“Pak Army maintains bilateral security cooperation with many other GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and regional countries,” the ISPR had said further, in a perceived assurance to Iran and Turkey owing to the hostile relationship of Iran with Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s siding with Qatar in its conflict with Riyadh and other GCC countries.