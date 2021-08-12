Rabbani seeks details of pending decisions of CCI

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday directed to constitute a three member sub-committee, who will review and provide observations on the pending decisions before the Council of Common Interest.

The sub-committee consist of three member comprising of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Rana Maqbool to take up the pending decisions of the CCI.

The chairman also directed that a one month’s time is given to the committee to close the pending matters of the ICC, preferably before the next meeting, he added. The Sub-committee shall submit its report to the main Committee within twenty working days.