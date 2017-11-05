Rabbani rules out civil-mily confrontation

No room for technocrat govt in constitution

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Saturday ruled out any civil-military confrontation, but said nothing good was happening in the current situation.

Speaking to media, he said amendments were introduced to prevent martial laws in the country while case was also made against Pervez Musharraf but the state couldn’t take it to court.

“He is sitting abroad after fleeing, and it is sad he is commenting on national politics from there,” the Senate Chairman said.

Stressing the need for national dialogue between state institutions, Rabbani said he had called for dialogue with judiciary and military bureaucracy in Quetta. “I had said if a law is made, it should be applicable to everyone”

He said the country’s constitution was supreme and every institution should work within their limits without interfering with each other’s functions.

Commenting on the issue of accountability, the Senate Chairman said the process of accountability has been clearly defined in the country’s constitution.

Calling for across the board accountability, the senior politician said “if we have to ensure accountability, it should be for all, it can’t happen if some institutions say they are answerable under their own system”.

Responding to a question, he said the next general election should be held on time. Commenting on country campaign against terrorism he said the armed forces have achieved significant success in several operations

Raza Rabbani said that there is no provision for the setting of technocrat government and urged that every institution of the state should work under the constitutional limits.

While speaking to media persons after addressing a seminar, ‘challenges for provincial autonomy laws after 18th amendment’ at National Institute of Management, the Senate Chairman urged the state institutions to not unconstitutionally interfere in each other’s mandated domains.

He said he gets very upset on hearing things related to unconstitutional actions, and admitted that everything is not right in the country at the moment. He maintained that it is strongly required by Pakistan in the current internal as well external situation that all institutions under the constitution must work within their jurisdictions.

“Constitution should be supreme over all the institutions,” he added. Rabbani said that implementation of the 18th amendment will become impossible due to unconstitutional moves.

He said four of the 14 points of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are on the provincial autonomy, adding that it is important for the country that general elections are held on time.

Rabbani lamented that Gen (Retd) Musharraf ran away from the country, the state could not bring him to justice, and it is unfortunate to see him commenting on the national politics from abroad. He regretted that the State could not take the cases against Musharraf to logical conclusion. He was hopeful that the provinces would get greater resources in the next NFC Award.

He said that 18th amendment stopped way for Martial Law in the country. Responding to a question on the accountability hearings of Sharif family, Rabbani said that he can’t comment on the matter because of his position as Senate Chairman.

However, he said no country can move forward without accountability, adding that the constitution provided a mechanism of carrying out accountability. “Across-the-board accountability was important to make it successful,” he further said.

The Senate chairman stressed the need for holding the next polls in time and said it is the only way through which an elected government will hand over the reins of power to the next government. He emphasized that all political parties should resolve their differences through dialogue. There should be supremacy of law in the country and the institutions should be allowed to strengthen, he further said.

He added that constitution should be followed in letter and spirit as it is supreme over all the institutions. Highlighting the efforts of armed forces in purging the country of terrorists, he said they have achieved remarkable success in the fight against anti-state elements. They cannot be eliminated in a short span of time, it will take some time to root them out completely, he added.