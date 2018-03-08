Rabbani, man of principles

AS fifty percent of the members of the Senate are going to retire during the next few days, it is time to recollect what the Upper House did during the last three years and what more is required to be done to make it truly reflective of the aspirations of the federating units. In the ongoing session of the Senate, members are paying tributes to their outgoing fellows especially Mian Raza Rabbani, who has been re-elected but there would be fresh election of Chairman and no one knows for sure now who is going to head the Senate.

There can be no two opinions that the Senate moved significantly towards the objectives for which it was created by framers of the Constitution. The members elected from the provinces took active part in the proceedings of the House, kept an effective check on the working of the Government and made contribution towards safeguarding the rights of the provinces and airing of their grievances at the national level. The Senate was there after 1973 Constitution but it is after a long long time that it was playing a crucial role in consolidating the democratic system and strengthening of the federation by way of addressing irritants that threatened harmonious relationship between the Federation and the provinces. The credit for this surely goes to the outgoing Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, who went an extra mile in ensuring that the upper house regains its lost glory and prestige. No doubt, there were some moments when one got the impression that the Senate acted in a partisan manner as it was dominated by an opposition party but Mian Raza Rabbani made concerted efforts to strike a balance. It was a pleasant change for all that almost all sessions of the Senate began at the tick of the clock, sensitising the elected representatives about the need for punctuality and also persuading members of the Lower House to follow the suit. Similarly, Rabbani also made it a point that the House disposed of all the agenda items on the order of the day and therefore there was almost no backlog. Rabbani also introduced several other initiatives like deliberation of the important issues by the Committee of the Whole, discussions on important reports and seeking timely replies from the Government on different issues. Rabbani is a man of principles who never compromised on the dignity of the office, sent strong messages to some foreign countries on crucial foreign policy issues and strongly believes in supremacy of Parliament. It is because of all this that there are suggestions from some circles that PML(N) and PPP should arrive at a consensus to field him again for the coveted slot as this would also help discourage the curse of horse-trading.

