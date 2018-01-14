Rabbani extends felicitations to newly elected NPC office bearers

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has extended felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

In his message to the newly elected office bearers and members governing body, the Senate Chairman extended warmest felicitation on their success and said that their election was a manifestation of confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them.

He hoped that they will work for welfare of Journalist Community and freedom of press which is essential for strengthening democracy in the country.

Orignally published by NNI