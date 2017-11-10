Rabbani condoles over death of Ibrahim Joyu

ISLAMABAD : Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani Thursday condoled over the death of Muhammad Ibrahim Joyu, a writer and intellectual belong to Sindh province.

Expressing sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Ibrahim Joyu, Rabbani said his services would be remembered for a long time and a space created with his death couldn’t be filled soon.

He prayed for the eternal peace for the departure soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The legendary writer died in Hyderabad on Thursday morning at the age of 102.

Orignally published by NNI