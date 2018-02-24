Rabbani calls for initiating dialogue to lower temperature

SC judgement cannot be applauded as it has potential to increase instability in country

Islamabad

The current upset over the ongoing confrontation between the ruling party and the judiciary, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani called for initiating dialogue among state institutions ‘to lower the temperature’ as senators from different parties, including those sitting on the opposition benches, expressed their dismay over the Supreme Court’s latest judgment removing Nawaz Sharif from the office of PML-N president.

Confrontation (among institutions) will lead the country nowhere. There is a need for dialogue among institutions to lower the temperature, Rabbani remarked when some of the senators asked him to play his role in the ongoing crisis developed in the country due to the confrontation between the government and the judiciary.

Interestingly, Senator Farhatullah Babar whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was among the petitioners who had challenged the Elections Act, 2017, was also among those who expressed their reservations over the Supreme Court’s verdict. The judgement cannot be applauded as it has the potential to increase political instability in the country,’ said Babar, who is also the secretary general as well as the official spokesperson for his party.

Babar’s remarks clearly indicated a division within the PPP and confirmed the reports that there were a number of senior leaders in the party who were against the leadership’s decision of becoming a party in the petitions as they believed that by doing so they would themselves be inviting the court to encroach upon parliament’s jurisdiction. The opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) also lamented the apex court’s verdict, saying that it had put a question mark over the issue of parliament’s supremacy besides under­mining its power to do legislation.—TNS