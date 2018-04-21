Rabbani asks PM to name new Islamabad airport after BB

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senator Raza Rabbani has written a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over naming of new Islamabad airport urging him to name if after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The name of new Islamabad Airport has been a matter of intense debate since the government decided not to name it after any personality despite the fact that old airport is named after the former prime minister who was assassinated in Rawalpindi in 2007 in a Taliban attack.

“It is an unfortunate reflection on how we honour our civilian national heroes,” Rabbani wrote.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a valiant fighter in the struggle for democracy, rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. She freed this country from the shackles of Zia’s Martial Law and finally was assassinated in the streets of Rawalpindi, crusading against terrorism and extremism.”

Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Khan confirmed that the airport will not be named after any personality and its official name will be “Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)”.

Rabbani recalled that New York’s Idlewild International Airport was renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport after the former US president was assassinated in Dallas Texas. A large number of airports throughout the world bear the names of prominent international personalities, he stressed.

The inauguration of the new airport was earlier scheduled for April 20 but was delayed due to some operational issues and now the prime minister will open it on May 03.