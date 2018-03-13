Rabada banned for two Tests

Port Elizabeth

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Monday banned for the two remaining Tests against Australia – and admitted that he would have to change how he celebrates wickets.

Rabada was found guilty of “inappropriate and deliberate physical contact” with Australian captain Steve Smith after dismissing Smith in the first innings. He was fined 50 percent of his match fee and issued three demerit points after a disciplinary hearing following his denial of the charge.

That took his total of points after three previous offences to eight and triggered an automatic two-Test ban. “It’s going to have to stop,” he said. “I’m letting the team down and letting myself down.”

He was speaking after a man of the match performance in South Africa’s six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia, but before the verdict from the International Cricket Council was announced.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) immediately announced they would appeal the decision and said they were seeking legal opinion. CSA said Rabada would remain suspended unless a judicial commissioner was appointed early and allowed him to play pending a final decision.—APP