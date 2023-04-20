Rabab Hashim and husband Sohaib Shamshad blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani TV actress Rabab Hashim is renowned for her talent, youth, and attractiveness. She has received praise for her performances in many popular TV drama series and has been in commercials for both domestic and international brands. The well-known drama serial Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, which was greatly praised by her fans, served as Rabab Hashim’s acting debut.

In 2020, Rabab Hashim and Sohaib Ali got married, and today the happy pair is proud parents of Myesha Sohaib Ali, a stunning baby girl. Rabab Hashim, however, chose not to host a baby shower and kept her pregnancy a secret for the full nine months, unlike other actors. She continues to delight her admirers by sharing the positive news.

The Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi star recently shared endearing images of her baby along with a heartfelt message. Rabab Hashim thanked Allah for the benefits of Ramadan, particularly for the valuable gift of her precious daughter.

Rabab Hashim undoubtedly maintains a relatively discreet online persona. She has been enjoying life with her husband and daughter since they got married, and she spends a lot of her free time with them. As a result, she has a devoted social media following that is drawn to her distinctive persona.

If you are interested in seeing the first photos of Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim spending time with her newborn baby Myesha, you can check them out below.

Don’t forget to congratulate the young Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim on the arrival of her first daughter in the comments section below their Instagram post.