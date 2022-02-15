 ‘Raast’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first instant payment system

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first instant person to person payment system ‘Raast’ developed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said the population can be turned into a real asset by engaging them in the formal economy by introducing digital system.

He highlighted that Raast will provide an easy way to make transactions through mobile phones, adding that the system will also help improve the saving rates.

The prime minister said that technology is being introduced the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to trace people, who are evading taxes.

Efforts are being made to drive people out of poverty, he said, adding: “It will be our government’s big achievement if we succeed in it”.

The prime minister has directed the central bank to set up a special cell to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, in his remarks, termed Raast instant payment system as a revolution in digital banking which will promote e-commerce and IT related exports.

