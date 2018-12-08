Raabta dialogue on Opportunities and Challenges at Serena

Islamabad

Serena Hotels hosted an evening of dialogue and discussion, under Raabta, a Public Diplomacy Initiative, on ‘The Dynamic Global Economy, Fostering the Pakistan Advantage’. The panel of experts, moderated by Sidra Iqbal, included Zohair Khaliq, Member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Communications, Melinda Good, Manager Operations at World Bank Pakistan, Sarim Sheikh, President and CEO of GE Pakistan, and HasaanKhawar, international development and public policy professional.

Melinda Good said, “We’ve been looking at two trajectories for the country between now and its hundredth birthday, which is 29 years from now.

One is the business as usual which has the country growing at about 5% as it has done historically and the population growing at 2.4%, a rate which is the highest in the region. That means more people are dividing the pie. The other trajectory is the optimistic one, where on its hundredth birthday, growth has accelerated, difficult reforms have been done, and you’ve been able to invest in health and education, more women have joined work force and these will moderate the population and Pakistan is in upper middle income status. —Agencies

