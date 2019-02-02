R I P George Fernandes

India’s former Defence Minister George Fernandes was a self-made man who came to Mumbai from Mangalore (now Mangaluru) at a very young age in search of a job. He slept on the pavements and worked in hotels to support himself.

He was a fiery trade union leader and soon rose to become the undisputed leader of the BEST (a civic transport and electricity provider public body in Mumbai). He was a strong supporter of the Tibetan freedom movement despite strong opposition from all political parties. He was a Christian and he was secular in his thinking. He was also an honest BJP political leader. India has indeed lost a true patriot. May his soul rest in peace.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp