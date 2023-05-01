QWP, labour unions organize rallies, walks

Various political parties, labour unions of federal and provincial departments besides private stakeholders here on Monday organized separate rallies to mark the International Labour Day and paid tribute to the martyred workers of Chicago in 1886.

Qaumi Watan Party’s Provincial Chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao led a rally which started from Khyber Road and culminated at Peshawar Press Club. Other federal and provincial departments and labour unions such as PWD Labour Union, Tajir Ittihad KP, NADRA, Railway Workers Union, PESCO, TESCO.