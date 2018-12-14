Qurseshi meets Kashmir-American Council delegation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Jammu and Kashmir is the corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the Kashmir issue needs to be resolved under the UN Security Council’s Resolutions as per aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir. Talking to a four-member delegation of Kashmir American Council here on Thursday, he said Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and the Kashmiri diaspora is making commendable efforts to highlight this issue at international fora.

He said an independent commission constituted by the United Nations Human rights body has exposed the severe human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir. The delegation members thanked the foreign Minister for making sincere efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international level.

