Qureshi writes to UNSC about IIOJK situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a letter, has apprised the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General about the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, Islamabad’s top diplomat underscored that all illegal and unilateral measures imposed by India in IIOJK on August 5, 2019 – including attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory – were flagrant violations of international law including the UN charter, relevant UNSC Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Qureshi maintained that a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of Kashmir Day, said that the fascist policies of the Narendra Modi-led government had failed to “crush the spirit of Kashmiri resistance” in IIOJK.