Qureshi writes to OIC SG, voices concern at Indian FM invitation

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has informed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General about the current deteriorating situation of the regional pace after recent Indian aggression across the Line of Control (LoC).

In his letter to the OIC chief, the foreign minister has expressed reservations at OIC extending an invitation to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Qureshi said that “Under the current circumstances, it will not be possible for me to attend OIC meeting where Sushma Swaraj is present.”

Leaders from opposition parties have also demanded Pakistan to boycott the OIC meeting. The demand of the opposition parties following Indian aircraft violating Pakistani airspace across the LoC and being repelled due to the timely response of Pakistan Air Force. The foreign minister said that Indian intrusion across the LoC is the violation of international laws.

The foreign minister said the Indian act of violation LoC was tantamount to aggression against Pakistan, which jeopardizes peace and security of the region.

He retreated that Pakistan reserves the right of self-defence, adding that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but Indian aggression has pinned a dire threat to the regional peace.

The minister also draws OIC Secretary General’s attention towards Indian atrocities across the Occupied Kashmir.

