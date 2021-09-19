Qureshi welcomes UK decision

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Satur-day welcomed the United Kingdom’s decision to remove Pakistan from the international travel red list to make travel easier for fully vaccinated people.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan presented data on a scientific basis and this was great news for the many

Pakistani nationals who suffered financially and mentally due to the country being on the red list.

A day earlier, Britain simplified rules for inter-national travel to England in a boost to the tourism industry, including scrapping the need for fully vaccinated passengers to take expensive Covid tests on arrival from low-risk countries.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be vis-iting the United Kingdom to hold talks with Brit-ish officials on Afghanistan and other issues from Sep-tember 26-29, a news channel said.

During his visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet senior British government officials, including those responsible for dealing with Afghanistan and the wider South Asian region.

The foreign minister will also address a key defence think tank during his visit and will hold talks with British-Pakistani community leaders.

The source said that details of the foreign minis-ter’s UK visit have been finalised and will be offi-cially announced soon.