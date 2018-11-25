Qureshi welcomes India’s decision to send ministers

Kartarpur corridor ceremony

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday welcomed India’s decision to send two of its ministers to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur border crossing. The foreign minister said the Indian response to the peace initiative taken up by Pakistan has been positive.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the 4-km-long corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide visa-free access to the Indian Sikh pilgrims to the shrine.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Indian Punjab thanked Qureshi for the invitation but declined it in a letter addressed to the foreign minister.

