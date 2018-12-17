Qureshi urges world to stop Indian killing spree in IoK

Thousands attend martyrs’ funerals at Pulwama

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday called upon the international community and global human rights organizations to immediately intervene and protect the innocent Kashmiris from the ongoing killing spree by the occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The minister also urged the international community to take notice of the continued unprecedented events of barbarism and inhuman oppression against the innocent Kashmiris in the IoK.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said the surge in oppressive tactics by the Indian occupation forces in the IoK clearly manifested ‘a state sponsored terrorism’ unleashed against the Kashmiris.

On Saturday, he said, some 14 Kashmiris were killed and 300 others were reportedly injured, many among them sustained critical injuries.

“It appears now the Indian forces are on the killing spree,” he said, adding they were not out to quell protestors and crowds by resorting to aerial firing but yesterday’s events showed their ‘aim to kill’.

Qureshi expressed his optimism that the world was not so oblivious and senseless to such callous treatment of the Kashmiris in the IoK and urged upon the human rights watchdogs to ‘’at least distinguish between an issue and the ruthless killing spree’’.

“I hope the world will raise its voice over the Indian state terrorism in IoK,” he added.

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funerals of civilian youth in different villages of Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite heavy deployment of Indian forces in the entire Pulwama district, thousands of people managed to reach and see the last glimpse of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Mourners including women, elderly and children, from near and far-off areas, swarmed in native villages of the martyrs in the South Kashmir and participated in the last rites of the latest victims of Indian state terrorism.

Eight of the martyrs were laid to rest amid tears and sobs in different villages of Pulwama district. Vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion.

The funerals of two martyrs Zahoor Ahmad Thoker and Abid Hussain Lone will be held, today. Pulwama district witnessed complete shutdown against the killings.

As many as 10 Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition including bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

