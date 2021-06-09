Qureshi urges West to take notice of Islamophobia

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the Western World to take notice of the growing trend of Islamophobia and take appropriate measures to eliminate this menace.

The minister expressed these views during the National Assembly session, which begin at Parliament House in evening on Tuesday with Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed souls of Pakistani Canadian nationals in a premeditated truck attack in Ontario.

Shah Mahmood in his policy statement in the National Assembly said that killing of four Pakistani Canadian citizens is a demonstration of hate crimes. He said chances of terrorism cannot be ruled out in this incident.

The Foreign Minister said the aggrieved family has been living peacefully in Canada for the last 10 years, but became victim of the hatred due to its Islamic belief.

He said the entire Pakistani nation is feeling grief over this inhuman and tragic incident.

He said he, during his conversation with Canadian HC, conveyed the emotions of the people of Pakistan in this matter.

He said Pakistan High Commission in Canada is in contact with the aggrieved family to offer any kind of assistance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the Pakistani and Muslim community living in Canada should reach out to the aggrieved family to console with it.