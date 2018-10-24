Qureshi urges UN to play role to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations to play its due role in resolving the decades old Kashmir dispute as per its own resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He was addressing a function at the foreign office in Islamabad today in connection with the United Nations Day, which is being observed today.

The Foreign Minister asked the world body to send a commission of inquiry to probe human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces as documented in the UN Human Rights Commission’s report.

He said on its part, Pakistan is ready to partner any global effort to promote peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has played a pivotal role in the UN peacekeeping missions across the world, as it believes in peace all over the world. He said 156 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives to achieve this goal.

In his remarks on the occasion, UN Resident Coordinator to Pakistan Neil Buhne said the UN has also issued its report on human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The UN Representative said that the world body is ready to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute provided India and Pakistan agree to it.

Earlier on October 22, in occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was being observed against the brutal killings of nine Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Earlier on October 21, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred nine more Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operation in Laroo area of Kulgam.

Local Police said the operation was jointly carried out by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group creating a very tense situation for locals.The killing led to massive anti-India protests in the area. Dozens of civilians were injured in the forces’ firing on the protesters.

Meanwhile, two Indian army soldiers were injured when unknown persons hurled a grenade and then opened fire on an army patrolling party in Pathan area of Pulwama district.

Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur condemned martyrdom of nine Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in fresh act off state terrorism in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, Minister drawn the attention of world community towards the worst atrocities of Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris.

He said the world conscience should raise its voice on this barbaric treatment.

The Minister said Pakistan will continue to expose the true face of India on all international forums.

