Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar fled court premises on Tuesday in a desperate attempt to avoid being arrested after a local court denied them bail in a case connected to May 9 violence. The two leaders appeared before Additional Sessions Judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, in connection with a case registered against them over arson and vandalism of state and public property.

As soon as the judge announced his verdict rejecting the two PTI leaders’ bail applications, the two were seen escaping the court premises to avoid arrest. Qureshi and Umar hurriedly made their way to a vehicle parked outside the court before driving off. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday decided to indict former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in a case related to the contempt of the electoral body.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.