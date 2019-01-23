Qureshi to visit Oman from January 29 to 31

Observer Report

Muscat

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will visit Sultanate Oman for three days from January 29. The outreach foresees substantive engagements including ‘Strategic Consultations with Foreign Minister of Oman Yusuf Alawi.

Both dignitaries shall co-chair the 7th session of Pak-Oman Joint Economic Commission with added significance as being the first such session led by the Foreign Ministers thus effectively establishing the highest bilateral mechanism.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman Ali Javed, recalling the visits by the Chiefs of the three Armed Forces to Oman during March-September 2018, followed with visit of Chairman Senate of Pakistan coinciding National Day of Oman (Nov 18-22), termed the forthcoming visit by the Foreign Minister, a perfectly timed outreach to substantively advance historic relations with brotherly state of Oman. He added, “Newly elected Parliament of Pakistan represents the ‘winds of change.’ Wisely leading the democratic government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reposed his highest confidence in assigning the critical portfolio of Foreign Affairs to the veteran statesman Shah Mehmood Qurehsi. It reflects government’s commitments and seriousness towards external relations and serving 9 million expats”.

The Ambassador concluded, “Pakistan and Oman, when viewed individually and collectively, are two strategic States. Their 5000 years proven history (Indus Valley), 175 years of common geography, (Gwadar, 1753-1958), shared maritime boundaries and a unique blood-bond tie both nations in a natural strategic partnership.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi’s commitments foresee exchange with Omani leadership, meeting with Pakistani community and interaction with Oman civil society and media. Whereas, the two Foreign Ministers have met recently on margins of UN General Assembly (September 2018). Mr Qureshi has already visited twice in 2010, also a Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

