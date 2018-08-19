Qureshi to have honour of becoming FM second time

MULTAN :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi who is taking oath on Monday, August 20, has the honour to become Foreign Minister of Pakistan second time.

Born on June 22, 1956 in a known religious family of Multan,

Shah Mahmood Qureshi got his early education from Aitchison College

Lahore and did his Bachelor in Arts (BA) from Forman Christian

College Lahore followed by Masters in Arts (MA) from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge.

He is the eldest son of late governor Punjab, Makhdoom Sajjad

Hussain Qureshi and nephew of ex-minister Syed Qaswar Gardezi.

Mahkdoom Shah Mahmood started his political career in 1983

and won first election in 1985 which was held on non-party basis.

He became chairman District Council Multan in 1987 and later

on remained Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab for nine

years from 1985 to 1993.

He served as provincial Minister for Planning and Development

from 1988 to 1990 and as Minister for Finance from 1990 to 1993.

Later, he joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was elected

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Multan in 1993. He was made

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. He lost in 1997 general elections.

From 2000 to 2002, Shah Mahood Qureshi worked as Multan Nazim

and afterwards resigned from the post on PPP chairperson Mohtarma

Benazir Bhutto’s advice. He again won as MNA in 2002 general election

from Multan by defeating Makhdoom Javid Hashmi.

In 2006, the party made him PPP Punjab president and in 2008

general elections, he retained his seat third time as MNA from

Multan.

Mr Qureshi was appointed Foreign Minister first time by PPP

in 2008 and in 2011 the party changed his portfolio and offered

him Water and Power ministry but he declined.

He parted ways with PPP around after 20 years and joined PTI

under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2011.

On November 14, 1994 when Imran Khan initiated his fund raising

campaign for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital from Multan, Makhdoom

Shah Mahmood, and late Riaz Hussain Qureshi also stood by him for

the noble cause.

In recently held general elections, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

won as MNA from Multan and has been made part of cabinet as FM.

He is also caretaker shrines of great saints Hazrat Bahauddin

Zakariya (RA) and Hazrat Shah Rukn-i- Alam (RA).

His son Makhdoom Zain Qureshi has elected MNA first time on

PTI ticket from Multan in 2018 elections.

Share on: WhatsApp