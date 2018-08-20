Qureshi to have honour of becoming FM second time

Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi who is taking oath on Monday, August 20, has the honour to become Foreign Minister of Pakistan second time. Born on June 22, 1956 in a known religious family of Multan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi got his early education from Aitchison College Lahore and did his Bachelor in Arts (BA) from Forman Christian College Lahore followed by Masters in Arts (MA) from Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge.

He is the eldest son of late governor Punjab, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi and nephew of ex-minister Syed Qaswar Gardezi. Mahkdoom Shah Mahmood started his political career in 1983 and won first election in 1985 which was held on non-party basis. He became chairman District Council Multan in 1987 and later on remained Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab for nine years from 1985 to 1993.

He served as provincial Minister for Planning and Development from 1988 to 1990 and as Minister for Finance from 1990 to 1993. Later, he joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was elected Member National Assembly (MNA) from Multan in 1993. He was made State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. He lost in 1997 general elections.

From 2000 to 2002, Shah Mahood Qureshi worked as Multan Nazim and afterwards resigned from the post on PPP chairperson Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s advice. He again won as MNA in 2002 general election from Multan by defeating Makhdoom Javid Hashmi.

In 2006, the party made him PPP Punjab president and in 2008 general elections, he retained his seat third time as MNA from Multan. Mr Qureshi was appointed Foreign Minister first time by PPP in 2008 and in 2011 the party changed his portfolio and offered him Water and Power ministry but he declined.

He parted ways with PPP around after 20 years and joined PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2011. On November 14, 1994 when Imran Khan initiated his fund raising campaign for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital from Multan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood, and late Riaz Hussain Qureshi also stood by him for the noble cause.

In recently held general elections, Shah Mahmood Qureshi won as MNA from Multan and has been made part of cabinet as FM.—APP

