Qureshi takes up visa issue for Pakistanis with UAE minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday reiterated that Pakistan is committed to forging closer cooperation with United Arab Emirates in diverse fields and stressed upon the need to address visa restrictions imposed by the UAE government in a meeting with their Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi.

During a meeting with the UAE Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi, on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Niger, Qureshi said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy fraternal relations of religious and cultural harmony.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said Qureshi apprised Hashmi of the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens due to the recent visa restrictions. He underscored the need to address the issue at the earliest possible.

The FO said the two officials exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, coronavirus, Pakistan’s participation at the UAE Expo and other matters of mutual interest. The foreign minister stressed Islamabad’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with the Emirates in diverse field.

The ministers highlighted the importance of further strengthening OIC as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslims and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation on various issues.

Referring to Qureshi’s statement at the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the minister lauded Pakistan’s initiative to propose an OIC resolution on tackling Islamophobia.

The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening the organisation as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim ummah, the statement said. It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation, it concluded.

Pakistan and Kuwait on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields including agriculture and food security. The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad al Sabah.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance contacts at different levels to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He underscored Pakistan s desire to transform close political relations into a robust economic partnership.

The Kuwait Foreign Minister highlighted his country’s steadfast position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Pakistan, Kuwait agree to enhance cooperation in various fields

Qureshi also met his Somali counterpart Ahmad Issa Oud to discuss bilateral relations and the promotion of economic cooperation.

Qureshi appreciated Pakistan’s strong ties with Somalia and said, “Pakistan, being an Islamic brotherly country, attaches special importance to the further development of bilateral relations with Somalia.”

The Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also met his Sudanese, Somali and Nigerien counterparts. During the meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamaruddin Ismail, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues of common interest.