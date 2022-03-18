Qureshi speaks highly of allies as no-trust move nears

Speaking highly of government allies on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Chaudhry brothers were principled in their politics and will make the right decision at the right time.

He also thanked the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for having the ruling party’s back for the past three years, terming the party a respected ally.

Lamenting the role of some MNAs, the foreign minister said those who have decided to sell their vote cannot be stopped from selling their conscience.

“Every elected member cares about their voters,” he said, adding that the party respected all its elected members as they represented millions of people.

According to Qureshi, never in the history of the country had democracy been damaged the way it was being today.

“The opposition neither has a uniform ideology, agenda or flag. They are working on a single-point agenda, that is removing Prime Minister Irman Khan,” the foreign minister said.

He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of harming democracy despite presenting itself as the “champion of democracy”. “Bilawal is still a child and does not understand a lot of things,” he said.

Qureshi added that prime minister was meeting everyone including his allies. Regarding the United Nation’s declaring March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia, the foreign minister said that it was a feat achieved due to PM Imran’s efforts.

Qureshi thanked the premier for acknowledging ambassador Munir Akram and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts in this regard.