Qureshi slams Israel for state-sanctioned massacre in Palestine

On Thursday night, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reported that the “tide was turning” against Israel because it was losing the media battle despite its connections.

The FM Qureshi was speaking to CNN as he slammed Israel for its state-sanctioned genocide in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 250 Palestinian men, women, and infants in less than two weeks.

Israel “is losing out,” according to the leader, so a truce is inevitable.

“I am convinced, the tide is turning. I am convinced the public pressure, the pressure of public opinion mounting, and the ceasefire are inevitable. Israel is losing out. They are losing the media war despite their connections,” he said before the truce was announced by Israel.

The CNN anchor tried to portray Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks as “anti-Semitic” in this regard.

When asked to clarify what he said, Qureshi said Israel has a lot of clout in the global media and that its story gets a lot of attention.

According to Quershi, video recordings of Israeli brutality posted by citizen journalists shocked the country, causing citizens in London, Madrid, Michigan, Sydney, Chicago, and other European capitals to seek an end to the “insanity.”

He said, “They are calling for an immediate ceasefire.”

The UN Security Council, according to Qureshi, has refused to release a consensus statement. The UN General Assembly sent a strong message to the UN Security Council that maintaining peace and security was their primary duty.

He said that the best way to escape the crisis was to pursue a two-state settlement thus adhering to UNSC resolutions. Only a two-state settlement based on mediation, with a ceasefire as the first move, could bring stability to Palestine and Israel.

“This insanity must come to an end. We must promote dialogue. We must sit and talk and we must promote peace,” the foreign minister stressed.

The top Pakistani diplomat brought up the topic of occupied Kashmir, claiming that foreign media coverage of Indian massacres in the area was lacking.

“Look at the atrocities that have been committed in Kashmir. Does the world talk about it? How many people have talked about it? Let’s be fair. Let’s have a fair assessment or how much coverage have that got,” he said

Concerning the coronavirus outbreak, the minister praised Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that his capable leadership allowed Islamabad to “reasonably well” deal with the crisis.

He said that India was suffering from a coronavirus pandemic and that Pakistan, as a good neighbor, had offered to assist New Delhi in its time of need but had received no response.

It’s worth noting that the foreign minister gave the interview before the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was declared.

A long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which governs the Palestinian Gaza Strip, went into effect at 2:00 a.m. on Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

