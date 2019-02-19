Qureshi seeks UN role to end Pak-India tensions

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has written a letter to United Nations Secretary General to draw his attention towards the deteriorating security situation in the region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India after Pulwama attack.

In the letter, Qureshi says, “It is with a sense of urgency that I draw your attention to the deteriorating security situation in our region resulting from the threat of use of force against Pakistan by India.”

The Pulwama attack on Indian Central Reserve Police Force was ostensibly and even by Indian accounts carried out by a Kashmiri resident of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Attributing it to Pakistan even before investigations is absurd.“For domestic political reasons, India has deliberately ratcheted up its hostile rhetoric against Pakistan and created a tense environment. It has also hinted that it may abandon the Indus Waters Treaty. This would be a grievous error,” he said.

“It is imperative to take steps for de-escalation. The United Nations must step in to defuse tensions,” Qureshi urged UN chief.

Share on: WhatsApp