Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that his party is being kept out of the electoral reforms bill. Speaking to media after appearing before an Anti-Terrorism Court here on Wednesday, Qureshi expressed his reservations on the bill, which has been discussed in the National Assembly.

“Even the government allies have reservations on the Electoral Reforms Bill,” Qureshi said. “People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani has already voiced his party’s concern on the bill.” Qureshi called it “unlawful” if a caretaker setup is allowed to perform functions of an elected government. “There were reservations about the caretaker prime minister’s names from within the ruling PML-N,” he added. —INP