Qureshi says Pakistan will never accept any bargain for Kashmir

The Kashmir conflict is a vital cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The Kashmir conflict is a vital cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “The Kashmir dispute should be resolved in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” Qureshi said to Kashmiri leaders while discussing the gross human rights violations in Indian Kashmir.

“Peace cannot be restored in the south Asian region without resolving the Kashmir dispute.”

Munir Akram, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, was also present.

Pakistan, according to Qureshi, has strong concerns over human rights abuses in Indian Kashmir. He reaffirmed his country’s commitment to providing unarmed Kashmiris with moral, political, and diplomatic assistance.

The FM said that India plans to alter the demographic makeup of the occupied territory, as he previously stated while speaking at the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad that the Indian government granted over 1.8 million fake domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris in order to tip the population balance in New Delhi’s favour.

Qureshi expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a mercenary looking to sell off the Kashmir.

“We are not business people and we will never accept any bargain for Kashmir,” he said.

Qureshi compared the condition in Kashmir to Palestine’s ongoing simmering crisis.”There is a similarity between the situations of Palestine and Kashmir,” he said while addressing a ceremony of overseas Pakistanis.

“There is a similarity between the situations of Palestine and Kashmir,” he said while addressing a ceremony of overseas Pakistanis.

During his meeting with the UN secretary-general, he brought up the similarities between the situations in Kashmir and Palestine, he told a group of Pakistanis living abroad.

Palestinians want to live in harmony, he said, and Pakistanis want to live in peace with their neighbours as well.

“But, we have issues which can be talked over and settled,” he pointed out. “So, let’s sit down together and seek solutions to the problems. With our issues amicably tackled, we can live together like good neighbours.”

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/