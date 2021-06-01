Qureshi says India will have to restore special status of IIOJK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India will have to restore the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) since it is under a lot of pressure from the international community.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Qureshi claimed that by returning the IIOJ&K’s status to August 5, 2019, India will be able to create a suitable climate for talks. He said that the Modi-led BJP administration is in trouble as the domestic situation worsens.

Due to Pakistan’s effective foreign policy, the world today recognises Pakistan as a part of the solution to challenges rather than a part of the problem, according to Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that during his recent visit to Iraq, he updated his Iraqi counterpart about the situation in the IIOJK. Pakistan, he added, wants peace and stability in the area.

Earlier, the foreign minister declared that the government would refrain from engaging in commerce with India until the IIOJ&K’s special status was revoked.

He said that India must be flexible in negotiations on all problems, including Kashmir, Siachen, water, Sir Creek, and others. According to Qureshi, India’s unilateral actions in IIOJK on August 5, 2019, are the biggest impediment to any talks resuming.

He said that the Indian government would not be able to quell the Kashmiri people’s indigenous liberation struggle by violent means. India is being questioned by the whole world, especially the European Union (EU) and human rights groups, for the greatest human rights violations in IIOJK.

The foreign minister emphasized that war is not a viable option for resolving differences.

