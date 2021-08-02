Qureshi says India sabotaging regional peace

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, India seeks to sabotage regional peace by putting hurdles in the way of steps that will promote peace and stability.

Qureshi made these remarks while speaking at a ceremony honouring Multan Waste Management Company employees, which was organised by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Wajid.

Pakistan’s top diplomat reiterated that fostering peace in the area was the country’s top goal, but said India’s actions were a significant impediment to peace efforts.

He said that finding solutions to both the Kashmir and Palestine problems was a precondition for global peace. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was emphasising Kashmir, Palestine, and other Muslim Ummah concerns at all international forums.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Azad Kashmir on August 5 to show sympathy with the downtrodden people of India’s Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). Citizens in IIOJK were denied fundamental rights, according to Qureshi.

The foreign minister said that it was because of the premier’s efforts that the subject of Kashmir was reintroduced and raised at all international forums after more than six decades.

As India takes over the UNSC chair in August, Pakistan is “wary yet unconcerned.”

“Now, the international community is raising voices in support of innocent Kashmiris, who are facing brutalities at the hands of occupying forces. The Kashmir issue has become a globally recognised issue following the efforts of the PTI government,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked.

He stated that the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become the country’s most popular political party.

Similarly, he added, the nation was on the verge of tremendous development under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s energising leadership. He indicated that the administration was making strenuous efforts to combat inflation.

He believed that the nation will see more positive economic developments in the near future. The administration has a major problem with the fourth wave of pandemic coronavirus. In this respect, he encouraged everyone to take measures.

In order to successfully fight the pandemic, he recommended that the Sindh government develop a plan after extensive consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Qureshi also praised Multan Waste Management Company’s work, particularly on the occasion of Eidul Azha. MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, was also there, as were many other local PTI members.

