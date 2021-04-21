Qureshi, Rouhani discuss ways to strengthen Pak-Iran relations

Observer Report Tehran

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani at the presidential palace in Tehran on Wednesday.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi conveyed the message of good wishes and goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

“The Pakistani leadership pays tribute to the government of Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support of the views of Kashmiri Muslims,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister discussed various ways to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran with the Iranian president.

“The two countries have a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language,” he observed.

He added that Pakistan was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with the brotherly country as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

President Rouhani reiterated Iran’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, and

liaison and border management.

During a meeting with the Pakistani diplomats in Tehran at Pakistan House, Qureshi said that the establishment of trade centres at the Pak-Iran border would not only boost trade between the two countries but also bring economic change in the lives of

the residents of border areas.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted fraternal ties based on common religious and cultural values and civilisation,” the foreign minister said.