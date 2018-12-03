Qureshi responds to furor over ‘googly’ remarks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has strongly defended his comments that were met with anger from his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and other minister of Modi government.

The foreign minister took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to criticism launched by Indian government over his reference to cricket terminology googly in the wake of India’s refusal to resume bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

“Dragging my comment towards “Sikh sentiments” is a deliberate attempt to misrepresent & mislead. What I said was strictly with ref to bilateral interaction with the Indian Govt,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have deep respect for Sikh sentiments and no amount of distortions or controversies would change it.”

FM Qureshi said that the Kartarpur border was opened in line with the long-standing desires of Sikh brethren.

Share on: WhatsApp