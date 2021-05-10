Qureshi reaffirms steadfast support to Palestinian cause

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday, while strongly condemning the Israeli attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, reiterated that Pakistan stood steadfast in support of the Palestinian cause.

“I condemn in strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli Occupation Forces in the holy month of Ramzan,” the foreign minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said that such brutality was against the very spirit of humanity and human rights law. “Pakistan stands steadfast in support of Palestinian cause,” the foreign minister remarked and said the country had also strongly condemned the way the Palestinian people were being evicted from their homes.

A Palestinian gestures during clashes with Israeli police at Damascus Gate on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramazan, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 8, 2021.

Talking to different television channels while being in Saudi Arabia accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his three-day visit, Qureshi said the people of Palestine must be given their right and the Israeli aggression against them must come to an end immediately.

The foreign minister welcomed the summoning of urgent meeting of Arab League and called it a “timely step.”

He said the Arab League, OIC and other countries championing the human rights must take notice of the situation.