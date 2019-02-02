Qureshi quashes PPP’s 18th Amend. concerns

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday dismissed opposition parties’ concerns regarding the 18th Amendment as he assured that the provinces’ constitutional rights are under no threat.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday had said that the 18th Amendment was in danger as it was being attacked from different sides, but all opposition parties were firm in their resolve to foil these attacks.

Qureshi, while talking to media representatives at Kotla Mahar in Multan, said that opposition parties are making undue hue and cry as there was no threat to the 18th Amendment, constitutional rights of the provinces and democracy.

However, he said that there could be threat to personal interests of some individuals.The foreign minister said that the PTI government had immense respect for constitutional rights of the provinces.

Qureshi further stated that the federal government would not make any effort to dislodge the PPP government, adding that the real threat to the Sindh administration was not from the PTI but from its poor governance and corruption.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, Qureshi spoke on the recently announced Hajj policy, hoping that the maximum number of Pakistanis will be able to perform Hajj this year. “We want the maximum number of facilities to be provided to Hajjis.”

Qureshi said if there was a deal it was between the PPP and PML-N, adding that the once quarrelling parties were now sitting together. The foreign minister further said that only the nation had the right to make decisions in Pakistan and the nation had made its decision.

