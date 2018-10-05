Qureshi-Pompeo meeting

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held comprehensive meetings with the United States’ top civilian and military brass, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests. According to reports, during meeting with Pompeo, Pakistan maintained that it wanted to work with the US to bring peace and prosperity in Afghanistan, while the US President Donald Trump’s Administration sought Islamabad’s help in negotiating talks with the Taliban.

Despite some negative moves and signals from Washington, there are clear indications of increasing realisation in the US Capital that the war in Afghanistan can only be won on the negotiating table and not through senseless bombing and killing of people. Pompeo sought Pakistan’s support in convincing Taliban on talks, an approach that Islamabad has all along pursued and emphasised but was not understood in the right context by Kabul and Washington. But practical steps will have to be taken to create congenial atmosphere for talks and a beginning should be made by halting all military operations in Afghanistan. Talks are unlikely to produce desired outcome if we continue to insist on ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban policy, as there is absolutely no logic to hold dialogue with amenable people and keep those who are resisting foreign occupation of their land at a bay. The saner policy would be to vacate aggression and mandate the United Nations to steer efforts for peaceful settlement of the long-running conflict. Taliban are Pushtoon and they are controlling significant portion of Afghan territory and cannot be sidelined from any future setup. A just formula for power sharing should be evolved if we are genuinely interested in durable peace in Afghanistan. It is also worth-mentioning that money the United States and its allies are spending on war in Afghanistan can make a real difference if it is spent on rehabilitation and reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

