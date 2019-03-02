Qureshi not attending OIC’s CFMs’ conference

A lower-level delegation will attend session; Shahbaz thanks Turkey for standing by Pakistan in tumultuous times; Parliament adopts unanimously resolution against Indian aggression

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday, addressing a joint session of the Parliament for a second day in the wake of Indian aggression against Pakistan, announced that Pakistan would not attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation being hosted by the United Arab Emirates on March 1-2.

Reiterating his protest against the OIC’s decision to invite Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi, Qureshi said he will not attend the session due to the inter-governmental organisation’s failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart.

Mentioning that the “UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times”, Qureshi noted with regret that despite Pakistan’s protest, the OIC’s invitation to Swaraj was not rescinded. “There was no consultation over OIC invitation to Indian foreign minister. India is neither a member nor an observer of the OIC,” Qureshi pointed out, adding that he sent two letters — the latest only yesterday — to the UAE calling upon the body to withdraw its invitation to the Indian foreign minister.

Qureshi informed the Parliament that he requested the OIC to either rescind the invitation or postpone the session in view of the prevailing situation, neither of which was done. “I have [therefore] decided not to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi,” the foreign minister announced.

However, a lower-level delegation from Pakistan will attend the OIC session in order to present Pakistan’s 19 resolutions that also include the human rights violations and persecution of Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said. The delegation will also staunchly oppose any move to grant observer status to India at the OIC.

Taking the floor after the foreign minister’s address, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif thanked Turkey for standing by Pakistan side in tumultuous times. Shahbaz regretted that other allies of the country did not issue statements favouring Pakistan’s stance. “It would have helped to strengthen our position globally.”

The PML-N president further suggested sending a delegation to allied countries to push Islamabad’s narrative. In the end, he thanked the armed forces for their sacrifice and paid tribute to the three armed services.

Sharing his views in the joint session, Shahbaz Sharif said it would be good if friendly countries would speak out in support of Pakistan. “The UAE crown prince is among one of Pakistan’s good friends,” Shahbaz said.

He further suggested a delegation of Parliament members should be sent to friendly countries.

Finance Minister Asad Umar began his address by paying tribute to the armed forces. “It is because of them that we can sleep peacefully at night.” Umar was impressed by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan’s talk. “The forces are doing their job, the responsibility to ensure regional peace lies with the political leadership.”

The PTI leader said that the nation was united at the moment, unlike India. He further urged the Modi-led government to contain war-hysteria. “Pakistan may be going through an economic crisis but we are fully capable to defend our borders.” Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif expressed pleasure at the united front being shown to the world. “India is using its Muslim population as leverage to become a member of the OIC. Today, they have been invited as a guest of honour, next they will vie for observer’s status. Hence, I support FM Qureshi’s decision to not attend the OIC.”

Parliament on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution against Indian aggression tabled by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.The joint session of the Parliament strongly condemns the blatant Indian aggression on February 26 and 27, 2019 which is completely in violation of the United Nations charter, international law and inter-state laws, the resolution read.

It rejects India’s self-serving and fictitious claims of having destroyed alleged terrorist camps and caused heavy casualties. The facts on the ground clearly contradict India’s false claims and have been testified by independent observers, it pointed out.

The resolution condemned India’s baseless allegations in the aftermath of Pulwama attack which were politically motivated, and recalled the statements of all political parties and the prime minister offering Pakistan’s assistance to India after the incident. It emphasised that India’s reckless actions impaired the peace and stability of the region, while endorsing the National Security Committee’s decision to respond to Indian aggression at the “timing and place of its own choice”.

