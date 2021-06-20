Qureshi, Mevlüt discuss Afghan troops withdrawal

Observer Report Antalya

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu in Antalya and iscussed matters of mutual interest, latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organising Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which saw high-level attendance of global leaders.

He noted that the forum provided an excellent opportunity to discuss and to engage on various contemporary global issues.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

Qureshi lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.