Qureshi, Lavrov discuss Afghan peace

Bilateral ties between Russia, Pakistan and regional developments also came under discussion

Observer Report

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on his trip to Moscow and held in-depth talks on various bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments concerning the Afghan peace process.

The two sides “agreed to continue efforts, including through Moscow Format of Consultations, for supporting reconciliation under an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process”, a press release issued by the Foreign Office said.

The Russain foreign minister “acknowledged” Pakistan’s efforts to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan and offered his country’s support to bring stability in the region, according to the statement.

It was underlined during the meeting that “being the most important stakeholders”, Pakistan and Russia have shared interests and concerns in Afghanistan. They also have a common goal of supporting all efforts to restore peace and stability to the country.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan and developments in the regional situation, with Qureshi stating that Islamabad “greatly values” its relations with Moscow. “He also expressed government of Pakistan’s desire to forge a long-term, multidimensional partnership and friendship with Russia,” the FO statement said.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral relations [between the two countries],” it read. They also exchanged views on supporting each other’s positions at multilateral forums.

Qureshi, who was accompanied at the meeting by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the foreign ministry, was received by Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah upon his arrival in Moscow earlier Wednesday.

