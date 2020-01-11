Qureshi: Iran’s admission will ease tensions

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday hoped Iran’s admission of its mistake on the airplane accident will ease tensions in the region.

“Iran’s confession of downing Ukrainian passenger plane should ease up tensions as the region can neither endure tension nor can it tolerate war anymore,” he said.

FM Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan would play an active role to reduce growing tensions in the region.

“On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions I am going to visit Iran, and we plan on visiting Saudi Arabia and the United States of America shortly after,” he said.