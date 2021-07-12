Qureshi in Dushanbe to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the Tajik city on Monday to represent Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), amid significant developments in the area, with the Afghan Taliban gaining control of more and more Afghan land with each passing day.

The SCO Foreign Ministers Council is being held in Dushanbe, and FM Qureshi is in attendance. The Pakistani foreign minister will speak at the ministerial council and attend meetings of the SCO foreign ministers contact group on Afghanistan during his three-day visit.

In the meetings, the foreign minister will “reiterate Pakistan’s stance on the Afghan peace process, the changing regional situation, and promotion of regional cooperation,” a press release said.

On the margins of the SCO, FM Qureshi is scheduled to meet his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia, and China.

During these sessions, bilateral and regional connections, as well as topics of mutual interest, will be addressed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also see Tajikistan’s President, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit.

According to a report in The News, the foreign minister’s visit is intended to assist the Afghan peace process by concentrating on a cooperative response to the regional security situation and fostering varied collaboration among SCO member nations.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Dushanbe summit will examine many key agreements for approval at the SCO Council of Heads of State in September this year.

