Qureshi expresses hope for Biden’s role in solving Kashmir dispute

Pakistan expressed hope on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration will play an important role in resolving the Kashmir conflict peacefully and restoring regional peace.

According to a foreign ministry press release, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a meeting with US Democratic Party chief Tahir Javed that people in key positions in the US administration were familiar with Pakistan and regional issues.

The current US government, according to the Democratic Party chief, is worried over human rights violations in Indian-controlled Kashmir (IoK).

The meeting centred on bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States, economic diplomacy, and other topics of common concern.

FM Qureshi congratulated Tahir Javed on being awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistani government for his contributions to the strengthening of Pak-US relations.

He said Pakistan respected its ties with the United States because the two countries were partners in regional peace initiatives, including the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister told the Democratic Party’s chief that Pakistan’s new government was particularly based on geoeconomic goals.

To lure international investors, Qureshi said Islamabad was expanding e-visa and other facilities. He went on to say that US businesses should take advantage of the government’s incentives and invest in Pakistan’s various sectors.

The meeting also touched on issues concerning the Pakistani diaspora in the United States.

Tahir Javed expressed gratitude to the foreign minister and pledged to continue working to deepen Pak-US economic relations.

Read more