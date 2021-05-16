Qureshi discusses Palestine with Chinese, Sudanese FMs

Observer Report Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic conversations on Sunday with his Chinese and Sudanese counterparts over the rapidly evolving situation in Palestine.

Speaking to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi shared Pakistan’s concern for the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories which, he stressed, was becoming a major threat to peace and security of the Middle East.

The minister, making his stance clear on the issue, said that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against the innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and the children in the occupied territories were against humanitarian norms as well as the international law.

Qureshi also briefed Wang Yi about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s outreach to world leaders in addressing the current serious situation.

He maintained that China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue was playing an important role in promoting peace and stability.

Qureshi congratulated Chinese leadership and its people for successfully landing its spacecraft on Mars and acknowledged that it was a historic milestone for China.

Sharing his apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation, he briefed his Sudanese counterpart on Pakistan’s consistent and steadfast support to Palestine.