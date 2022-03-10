FM Qureshi discusses Kashmir and Afghanistan with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Islamabad and discussed the issues of Kashmir and Afghanistan.

International community should also fulfill its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to #Afghan people: FM @SMQureshiPTI https://t.co/JS0zTbHhhf pic.twitter.com/nofEKNuhHB — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 10, 2022

Talking about the atrocities in Kashmir, Qureshi stressed the need for India to be held accountable for its crimes in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi called for continuous monitoring of grave human rights violations in IIJ&K and requested measures to address those abuses.

Matters of illegal demographic change, extra-judicial killings, grave human rights abuses, fake encounters and destruction of property of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were particularly highlighted by the Foreign Minister.

While talking about the deteriorating situations in Afghanistan, Qureshi reminded the international community of its pledges to fight for human rights and stressed that they should come forward for economic and humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. He mentioned that the people of Afghanistan are in dire need of international assistance to avert humanitarian crises and economic meltdown.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued cooperation with the UN Human Rights machinery for the promotion and protection of all human rights and realization of sustainable development agenda.