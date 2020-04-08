Qureshi discusses Covid-19 situation with Singapore FM

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday discussed with his counterpart in Singapore the rapidly changing Covid-19 situation and methods to curtail its spread. In a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishna, FM Qureshi commended Singapore’s response in handling the public health crisis saying that the country’s timely response had helped in containing the further spread of the virus. “Pakistan looked forward to learning from Singapore’s experience in the field of epidemiology,” the Foreign Office said quoting Foreign Minister Qureshi. The foreign minister apprised his Singaporean counterpart of the steps taken by Pakistan to combat the disease. The Foreign Minister also showed interest in the application, ‘Trace Together’, in Pakistan to stop human to human transmission. The Foreign Office stated that foreign minister thanked the Singapore government for facilitating the return of Pakistani nationals from Singapore whereas Singapore Foreign Minister also appreciated Pakistan’s support in the repatriation of Singaporean nationals from Pakistan. During the conversation, Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief and restructuring to help developing countries create the fiscal space needed to combat the disease, save precious human lives and shore up economies