Qureshi discusses bilateral ties, regional situation with Lavrov

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov and discussed with him bilateral ties and regional situation.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar and stressed Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

FM Lavrov also conveyed that the Russian side would be following-up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.