Qureshi discusses Afghan peace, regional situation during visit to Qatar

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and other top officials during a one-day trip to Doha on Sunday.

Qureshi and the Qatari officials in their meetings discussed the overall regional situation, as well as the Afghan peace process.

They also discussed increasing cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan in different fields, in addition to other regional and global issues.

Qureshi during his meeting with his Qatari counterpart discussed mutual relations and improving links. While admiring the capabilities of the existing Pakistani workers in Qatar, the Qatari foreign minister said soon they will provide more Pakistanis with employment opportunities in the Gulf state.

The Qatari minister appreciated the positive role and effort of Pakistan in Afghanistan and regional stability. Noting that mutual trade between Qatar and Pakistan has increased over the past year, both foreign ministers agreed on further promoting trade.

Qureshi assured that Pakistan would provide support at every level for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha.

Upon arrival in Qatar earlier in the day, the foreign minister was received by top officials of the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha.

Before embarking on the trip, Qureshi had spoken about the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, where a large Pakistani community resides.

The foreign minister, who last week wrapped up a whirlwind, three-day four-nation tour of Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and Moscow in connection with the Afghan peace process, had said that Pakistan had decided on “regional outreach” and on taking important allies into confidence, as well as exchanging views with them about the regional situation and the Afghan issue.

